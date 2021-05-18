Investment Partners LTD. Sells 1,272 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,921,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 402,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

PG stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.99. The stock had a trading volume of 327,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,276,839. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.43 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.38. The company has a market capitalization of $335.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,175,501 shares of company stock valued at $292,796,316 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

