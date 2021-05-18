Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,686 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,251% compared to the typical volume of 421 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 297.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 72,246 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 29,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,262,000 after purchasing an additional 173,475 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

TRI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,921. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.22. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $99.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 88.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.70.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

