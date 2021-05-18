Investors Purchase Large Volume of Flux Power Call Options (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,745 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,754% compared to the typical volume of 202 call options.

Flux Power stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,722. The firm has a market cap of $141.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Flux Power will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $112,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 71.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth $2,459,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Flux Power in the first quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at $3,315,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flux Power by 296.7% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 628,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after buying an additional 469,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

