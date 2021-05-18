Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.480-3.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CSR traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $70.17. 39,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,301. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $77.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

CSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

