IoTeX Market Capitalization Hits $284.05 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $284.05 million and approximately $25.94 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00096211 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00128716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00022383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.39 or 0.01447412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00117289 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 7,544,441,829 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

