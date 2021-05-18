IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,985. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.77. The company had a trading volume of 265,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,400. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.89 and its 200-day moving average is $218.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.87 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $149.08 and a 52 week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Analyst Recommendations for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit