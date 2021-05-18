IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,985. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.77. The company had a trading volume of 265,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,400. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.89 and its 200-day moving average is $218.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.87 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $149.08 and a 52 week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.