IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.77.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 82.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

