iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Purchased by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLTA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

QLTA stock opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $59.53.

