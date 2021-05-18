iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,165,882 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average of $70.57.

