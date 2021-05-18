iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Boosted by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,782 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 489,581 shares during the period. Wealth CMT raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $72.35 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.16.

