iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 369.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $311,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,145,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4,408.0% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. 94,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,488,104. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

