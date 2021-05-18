iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 689,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $606,000.

ECH opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

