iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Given New $47.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the exchange traded fund’s stock.

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $366.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.39. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $254.62 and a 52 week high of $392.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $135,000.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

