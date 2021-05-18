iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,011,000 after acquiring an additional 95,880 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,759,000 after buying an additional 29,292 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,308,000 after buying an additional 192,959 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 116,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,250,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,771,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $401.14 on Tuesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $236.66 and a 1-year high of $449.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $427.93 and a 200-day moving average of $403.09.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

