iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 249.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,688 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $417.27 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $292.92 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $413.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

