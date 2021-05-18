iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,013 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.8% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $417.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $292.92 and a 12-month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.