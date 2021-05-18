iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,396,000 after buying an additional 9,050,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,089 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,578 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,021,000 after purchasing an additional 936,783 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $79.07 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $83.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.13.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

