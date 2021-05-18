ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Raised to $107.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ITT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett cut ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.63.

ITT stock opened at $96.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average is $82.03. ITT has a twelve month low of $49.39 and a twelve month high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that ITT will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 36.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 10.0% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 43.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

