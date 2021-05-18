Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:J traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.50. 9,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.46.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on J shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.38.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

