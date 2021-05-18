Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Announces Earnings Results

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 372.81% and a negative return on equity of 659.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 139,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,130,375. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $158.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

