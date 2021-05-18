Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $433.69 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,839,468 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $433,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 201,929 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $47,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,768 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 901,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $212,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 376,590 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 54.5% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $176.60 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.