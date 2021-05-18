Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $703,000 Stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 12.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $6.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $425.10 million, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

