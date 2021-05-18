Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,935 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UJUL opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.51.

