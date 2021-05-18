Jeffrey Paul Smith Sells 20,000 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) COO Jeffrey Paul Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,315.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE INT traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $33.32. 325,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,577. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

