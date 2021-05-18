JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Acquired by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 141.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 35,612 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 409,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

