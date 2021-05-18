John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of John Wood Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of John Wood Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of WDGJF stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. John Wood Group has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $4.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.