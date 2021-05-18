Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Boosted by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,680,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,575 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $448.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

