Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

LON:JSG traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 167.60 ($2.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,288. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 155.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 141.17. Johnson Service Group has a 1 year low of GBX 83.47 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 172.98 ($2.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £745.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In related news, insider Jock Fyfe Lennox bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($65,220.80). Also, insider Yvonne Monaghan sold 7,157 shares of Johnson Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total transaction of £11,093.35 ($14,493.53).

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

