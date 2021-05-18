JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €18.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €18.00 ($21.18) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on G. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.80 ($23.29) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.65 ($19.59).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 52 week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Analyst Recommendations for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G)

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit