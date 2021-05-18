JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 1,550

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Numis Securities downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to an add rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,711 ($22.35).

HL opened at GBX 1,696 ($22.16) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,665.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,613.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of £8.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 16.59 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12).

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Philip Johnson bought 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £29,833.95 ($38,978.25).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

