JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.7% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $164.67 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $87.88 and a 12-month high of $164.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

