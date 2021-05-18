JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Linde (NYSE:LIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LIN. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Linde stock opened at $300.88 on Monday. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $303.87. The stock has a market cap of $156.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

