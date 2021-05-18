JulSwap Hits Market Cap of $46.02 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $46.02 million and $2.01 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00088590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.05 or 0.00405688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00228933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004955 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.92 or 0.01298603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00044540 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 398,223,698 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

