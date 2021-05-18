Kamada Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Kamada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kamada’s FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%.

Shares of KMDA opened at $5.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.10. Kamada has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kamada by 312.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 656,533 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at $1,665,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kamada by 1,276,250.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 153,150 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Kamada by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

