Keysight Technologies (KEYS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Keysight Technologies has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.29-1.35 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $139.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

