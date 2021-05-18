KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,438,000 after acquiring an additional 38,386,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after buying an additional 7,611,657 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,107,000 after buying an additional 14,955,945 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,999. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $55.19.

