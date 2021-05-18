KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 543 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after acquiring an additional 370,884 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $485.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $498.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.55. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $361.44 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $232.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.08.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

