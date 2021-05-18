KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 536 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,293 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $727,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,121,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,155,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 84,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $55.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,440,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

