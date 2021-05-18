KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after buying an additional 628,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after buying an additional 2,058,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 266,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after buying an additional 1,697,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $75.39. 7,165,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.57.

