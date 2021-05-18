Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kforce were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,052,000 after acquiring an additional 108,234 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,448,000 after acquiring an additional 65,669 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $17,093,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Kforce by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,157. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KFRC. Truist upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

