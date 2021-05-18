Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.870-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $387 million-$397 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $349.11 million.

KFRC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kforce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Get Kforce alerts:

Shares of Kforce stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $59.75. 4,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,931. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $166,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,157 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.