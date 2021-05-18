Kingswood Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:KWACU)

Kingswood Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:KWACU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, May 19th. Kingswood Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Kingswood Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS KWACU opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42.

