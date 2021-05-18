Kleros Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 35% lower against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000537 BTC on major exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $132.66 million and $8.84 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00015505 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00030881 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $472.81 or 0.01167841 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 609,816,415 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

