Klimatas Achieves Market Cap of $5,913.35 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $5,913.35 and $68.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000650 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

