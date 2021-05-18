KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

KNBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KnowBe4 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.38.

KNBE stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

In other KnowBe4 news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

