Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $140.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $174.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $143.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

