Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,745,000 after purchasing an additional 264,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $270,868,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,599,000 after purchasing an additional 178,572 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $79,643,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.18. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

