Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $269,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in DexCom by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,594 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 108,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in DexCom by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 229,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.86, for a total transaction of $664,390.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,852 shares of company stock valued at $14,011,865. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $325.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 134.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.94.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

