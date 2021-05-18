Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $204,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 44,236 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 519,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. ROAM Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $11,837,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $8,868,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after buying an additional 632,633 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

