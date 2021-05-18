Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,368 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $59.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock valued at $121,410,741. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

